Boneflower to release new album, share “Pomegranate” (ft. Jeremy Bolm of Touche Amore)

Madrid-based post-hardcore band Boneflower have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Reveries and will be out on July 25 via Deathwish Inc. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pomegranate” which features Jeremy Bolm of Touché Amoré on guest vocals. The video was shot and edited by Jaime Diaz de Teusta and features live footage shot by Mikel Rojo and Will Vila. Boneflower released their EP Dolor/ 遠来 in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.