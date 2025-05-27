Boneflower to release new album, share “Pomegranate” (ft. Jeremy Bolm of Touche Amore)

Boneflower
by

Madrid-based post-hardcore band Boneflower have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Reveries and will be out on July 25 via Deathwish Inc. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pomegranate” which features Jeremy Bolm of Touché Amoré on guest vocals. The video was shot and edited by Jaime Diaz de Teusta and features live footage shot by Mikel Rojo and Will Vila. Boneflower released their EP Dolor/ 遠来 in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Reveries Tracklist

01. Reveries

02. The Sun And The Moon

03. Sal En Mis Pestañas

04. Pomegranate (feat. Jeremy Bolm)

05. Nocturnal

06. Coup de Grâce

07. Sad Bird

08. Tears Return When Heartbreaks Don't Heal With Time

09. Anniversary

10. Lonely Meteor

11. I Gazed At The Starred Night All Alone And Blood Tasted Like Honey In My Mouth, Lethargic

12. Estrella

13. The Void