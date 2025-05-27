Boneflower to release new album, share “Pomegranate” (ft. Jeremy Bolm of Touche Amore)

Madrid-based post-hardcore band Boneflower have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Reveries and will be out on July 25 via Deathwish Inc. The band has also released a video for their new song “Pomegranate” which features Jeremy Bolm of Touché Amoré on guest vocals. The video was shot and edited by Jaime Diaz de Teusta and features live footage shot by Mikel Rojo and Will Vila. Boneflower released their EP Dolor/ 遠来 in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Reveries Tracklist
01. Reveries
02. The Sun And The Moon
03. Sal En Mis Pestañas
04. Pomegranate (feat. Jeremy Bolm)
05. Nocturnal
06. Coup de Grâce
07. Sad Bird
08. Tears Return When Heartbreaks Don't Heal With Time
09. Anniversary
10. Lonely Meteor
11. I Gazed At The Starred Night All Alone And Blood Tasted Like Honey In My Mouth, Lethargic
12. Estrella
13. The Void