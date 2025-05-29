Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Tours
AJJ have announced a full band US tour for this summer. Pacing will be joining them on all dates. The tour will begin on August 7 in El Paso, Texas and will wrap up on August 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|AUG 07
|Lowbrow Palace
|El Paso, TX
|AUG 08
|Planet Marfa
|Marfa, TX
|AUG 09
|Paper Tiger
|San Antonio, TX
|AUG 10
|The Gremlin
|McAllen, TX
|AUG 12
|Tipitina's Uptown
|New Orleans, LA
|AUG 14
|40 Watt Club
|Athens, GA
|AUG 15
|JJ's Bohemia
|Chattanooga, TN
|AUG 16
|Motorco Music Hall
|Durham, NC
|AUG 17
|The Annex
|Norfolk, VA
|AUG 18
|Ottobar
|Baltimore, MD
|AUG 19
|White Eagle Hall
|Jersey City, NJ
|AUG 20
|Phantom Power
|Millersville, PA
|AUG 22
|123 Pleasant Street
|Morgantown, WV
|AUG 23
|Zanzabar
|Louisville, KY
|AUG 25
|George's Majestic Lounge
|Fayetteville, AR
|AUG 26
|Resonant Head
|Oklahoma City, OK
|AUG 28
|Sister
|Albuquerque, NM