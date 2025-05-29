AJJ announce full band tour (US)

AJJ have announced a full band US tour for this summer. Pacing will be joining them on all dates. The tour will begin on August 7 in El Paso, Texas and will wrap up on August 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCity
AUG 07Lowbrow PalaceEl Paso, TX
AUG 08Planet MarfaMarfa, TX
AUG 09Paper TigerSan Antonio, TX
AUG 10The GremlinMcAllen, TX
AUG 12Tipitina's UptownNew Orleans, LA
AUG 1440 Watt ClubAthens, GA
AUG 15JJ's BohemiaChattanooga, TN
AUG 16Motorco Music HallDurham, NC
AUG 17The AnnexNorfolk, VA
AUG 18OttobarBaltimore, MD
AUG 19White Eagle HallJersey City, NJ
AUG 20Phantom PowerMillersville, PA
AUG 22123 Pleasant StreetMorgantown, WV
AUG 23ZanzabarLouisville, KY
AUG 25George's Majestic LoungeFayetteville, AR
AUG 26Resonant HeadOklahoma City, OK
AUG 28SisterAlbuquerque, NM