AJJ have announced a full band US tour for this summer. Pacing will be joining them on all dates. The tour will begin on August 7 in El Paso, Texas and will wrap up on August 28 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. AJJ released Good Luck Everybody in 2020. Check out the dates below.