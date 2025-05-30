Pre-Pre Fest and Pre-Fest has announced their lineups for this year. Brendan Kelly, Chris Farren, Cadillac Blindside, Kerosene Heights, Good Friend, Debt Neglector, Teens In Trouble, 0 Miles Per Hour, and Sam Russo will be playing both dates. Pre-Pre Fest will take place at Wills Pub, Lil Indies, and Framework Coffee in Orlando, Florida on October 22 and will feature The Kilograms, The Raging Nathans, and Nightmarathons. Pre-Fest will take place at the Backyard and Palomino Pool Hall in Gainesville, Florida on October 23 and will feature Rebuilder, GILT, and Feversleep. Check out the poster below.
Previous StoryInterviews: M(h)aol talk their new album 'Something Soft'
Next StoryInterviews: Perfect Strangers: “Viewer Discretion Is Advised”
Brendan Kelly, Chris Farren, Teens In Trouble, more to play Pre-Pre Fest and Pre-Fest 2025
Laura Stevenson to release new album, shares "Honey" video
Kerosene Heights sign to SideOneDummy, release "Waste My Time"
Raging Nathans: “If I Want You To Hate Me”
Elway to release new album, share two new tracks
Antarctigo Vespucci to play first show in a while
Teens In Trouble and Bat Boy break down each track on their new split EP!
Brendan Kelly to tour Canada
Chris Farren releases new song "Cause of Death"
Fest 23 announces lineup - Propagandhi, D4, Rosenstock, LJG, 7 Seconds