Brendan Kelly, Chris Farren, Teens In Trouble, more to play Pre-Pre Fest and Pre-Fest 2025

Brendan Kelly, Chris Farren, Teens In Trouble, more to play Pre-Pre Fest and Pre-Fest 2025
by Festivals & Events

Pre-Pre Fest and Pre-Fest has announced their lineups for this year. Brendan Kelly, Chris Farren, Cadillac Blindside, Kerosene Heights, Good Friend, Debt Neglector, Teens In Trouble, 0 Miles Per Hour, and Sam Russo will be playing both dates. Pre-Pre Fest will take place at Wills Pub, Lil Indies, and Framework Coffee in Orlando, Florida on October 22 and will feature The Kilograms, The Raging Nathans, and Nightmarathons. Pre-Fest will take place at the Backyard and Palomino Pool Hall in Gainesville, Florida on October 23 and will feature Rebuilder, GILT, and Feversleep. Check out the poster below.