Wine Lips to tour UK, Canada, and US in the fall

by Em Moore
Wine Lips have announced tour dates for this fall and winter. They will be playing the UK in October with Gloin and The Bug Club will be joining them on select dates. They will be coming to Canada and the US in November and December with Bitter//Washed and Boids joining them on select dates. Wine Lips released their album Super Mega Ultra in 2024. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|10/8
|Glasgow, UK
|Stereo
|Gloin
|10/9
|Edinburgh, UK
|The Mash House
|Gloin
|10/10
|Newcastle, UK
|Think Tank
|Gloin
|10/11
|Manchester, UK
|Deaf Institute
|Gloin
|10/13
|London, UK
|Moth Club
|Gloin
|10/14
|Portsmouth, UK
|Wedgewood Rooms
|Gloin
|10/16
|Liverpool, UK
|Arts club (Loft)
|Gloin
|10/17
|Sheffield, UK
|Sidney & Matilda
|Gloin
|10/18
|Nottingham, UK
|The Bodega
|Gloin
|10/19
|Bristol, UK
|Down Stokes Festival
|The Bug Club
|11/6
|Vancouver, BC
|The Pearl
|11/7
|Portland, OR
|The Get Down
|11/8
|Seattle, WA
|Freakout Festival
|11/9
|Victoria, BC
|Lucky Bar
|11/11
|Cumberland, BC
|Masonic Hall
|11/13
|Rossland, BC
|Flying Steamshovel
|Bitter//Washed
|11/14
|Calgary, AB
|Dickens
|Bitter//Washed
|11/15
|Edmonton, AB
|The Aviary
|Bitter//Washed
|11/27
|Ste Hyacinthe, QC
|Zaricot
|Boids
|11/28
|Alma, QC
|Cafe Du Clocher
|Boids
|11/29
|Quebec City, QC
|Grizzly Fuzz
|Boids
|12/12
|Kingston, ON
|Mansion