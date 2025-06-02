Wine Lips to tour UK, Canada, and US in the fall

Wine Lips
Wine Lips have announced tour dates for this fall and winter. They will be playing the UK in October with Gloin and The Bug Club will be joining them on select dates. They will be coming to Canada and the US in November and December with Bitter//Washed and Boids joining them on select dates. Wine Lips released their album Super Mega Ultra in 2024. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
10/8Glasgow, UKStereoGloin
10/9Edinburgh, UKThe Mash HouseGloin
10/10Newcastle, UKThink TankGloin
10/11Manchester, UKDeaf InstituteGloin
10/13London, UKMoth ClubGloin
10/14Portsmouth, UKWedgewood RoomsGloin
10/16Liverpool, UKArts club (Loft)Gloin
10/17Sheffield, UKSidney & MatildaGloin
10/18Nottingham, UKThe BodegaGloin
10/19Bristol, UKDown Stokes FestivalThe Bug Club
11/6Vancouver, BCThe Pearl
11/7Portland, ORThe Get Down
11/8Seattle, WAFreakout Festival
11/9Victoria, BCLucky Bar
11/11Cumberland, BCMasonic Hall
11/13Rossland, BCFlying SteamshovelBitter//Washed
11/14Calgary, ABDickensBitter//Washed
11/15Edmonton, ABThe AviaryBitter//Washed
11/27Ste Hyacinthe, QCZaricotBoids
11/28Alma, QCCafe Du ClocherBoids
11/29Quebec City, QCGrizzly FuzzBoids
12/12Kingston, ONMansion