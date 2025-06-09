Drain to release new album, share “Nights Like These” video

by Em Moore
Drain have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called …Is Your Friend and will be out on November 7 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nights Like These” which was directed by Derek Rathbun. Drain released their album Living Proof in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
…Is Your Friend Tracklist
Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow
Living In A Memory
Scared of Everything and Nothing
Nothing But Love
Can’t Be Bothered
Loudest in the Room
Nights Like These
Who’s Having Fun?
Darkest Days
Until Next Time