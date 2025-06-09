Drain to release new album, share “Nights Like These” video

DRAIN
Drain have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called …Is Your Friend and will be out on November 7 via Epitaph Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Nights Like These” which was directed by Derek Rathbun. Drain released their album Living Proof in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

…Is Your Friend Tracklist

Stealing Happiness From Tomorrow

Living In A Memory

Scared of Everything and Nothing

Nothing But Love

Can’t Be Bothered

Loudest in the Room

Nights Like These

Who’s Having Fun?

Darkest Days

Until Next Time