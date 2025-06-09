Travis Barker honored by City Of Fontana

Travis barker of Blink-182 has been honored by the city of Fontana, California. The city holds a charity race called the Fontana run and during this past weekend's installment, Barker was honored by Mayor Acquanetta Warren. the mayor said: "Travis Barker is not just a global music icon — he’s one of us. His commitment to wellness, his roots in Fontana, and his example as someone who has overcome adversity to inspire others make him a true hometown hero. We are thrilled to welcome him home and recognize his incredible achievements."

Barker has launched Run Travis Run, a national wellness campaign encouraging fitness, mindfulness and community engagement. You can read the local news report here.