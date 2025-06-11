Polaris Music Prize announces long list

The Polaris Music Prize has announced this year’s long list. The list is made up of 40 Canadian albums which were selected out of 189 records by the 205-person jury. Only Dust Remains by Backxwash, All of your anger is actually shame (and I bet that makes you angry) by Gloin, SORRY IT’S OVER by The OBGMs, Bite Down by Ribbon Skirt, Maintenant James by Population II, RED FUTURE by Snotty Nose Rez Kids, From the Heights of Our Pastureland by Yoo Doo Right, Verbathim by Nemahsis, Dunya by Mustafa, All Wild Things Are Shy by Richard Laviolette, Blurring Time by Bells Larsen, Dan’s Boogie by Destroyer, and Light for the Midnight by Cold Specks are among the albums nominated.

The 10 album short list will be announced on July 10 and the Polaris Gala (where the winner will be announced) will take place on September 16 at Massey Hall in Toronto, Ontario. Past winners of the Polaris Music Prize include Jeremy Dutcher, Backxwash, Tanya Tagaq, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and Fucked Up. Check out the video announcing the full list below.