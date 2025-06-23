AC/DC have announced Australian tour dates for this fall. These are their first Australian shows since 2015. Their lineup for this tour is Angus Young, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young, Matt Laug, and Chris Chaney. Amyl and the Sniffers will be joining them on all dates. The trek kicks off on November 12 in Melbourne and wraps up on December 14 in Brisbane. Tickets go on sale on June 26. AC/DC released their album Power Up in 2020. Check out the dates below.