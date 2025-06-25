Evan Greer announces new album, shares video for “$5” (ft. Eve 6)

Evan Greer has announced that she will be releasing a new album. It is called AMAB/ACAB and will be out on September 19 via Get Better Records. The album features 12 tracks including the previously released singles “Pinkwashing” (which features Victoria Ruiz of Downtown Boys) and “Protect Trans Kids (WTFIWWY)” (which features Ryan Cassata).She has also released a video for her new song “$5” which features Jon Siebels and Max Collins of Eve 6 on lead guitar and backing vocals, respectively. The video was created by Taina Asili. Evan Greer released her album Spotify is Surveillance in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.