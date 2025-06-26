Zounds likely to end after 2025

Anarcho-punk icons Zounds are nearing the end of the band. Founding member Steve Lake issued a statement, which read in part, "The way I’m feeling at the moment it looks like the remaining gigs we’re doing in 2025 will be the last times I perform with Zounds. Running a group seems to be more difficult these days and I hate constantly changing line ups. It doesn’t feel like a group if its different people on stage all the time. Plus, I think some of my recent performances have lacked the intensity they need for the band to really work the way I want." Lake states that he will keep performing, just likely not as Zounds. You can see the full statement below.

Zounds statement MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT !

Zounds - What a long strange trip it’s been

The way I’m feeling at the moment it looks like the remaining gigs we’re doing in 2025 will be the last times I perform with Zounds. Running a group seems to be more difficult these days and I hate constantly changing line ups. It doesn’t feel like a group if its different people on stage all the time. Plus, I think some of my recent performances have lacked the intensity they need for the band to really work the way I want. I really need to focus on my poetry and film making now.

Since Steve Burch, Jimmy Lacy and myself formed the group in 1977 many fine people have passed through . But the band really took off when I was working with my great friend Laurence Wood and the singular Joseph Porter. We were eventually joined by Tim Hutton who is the only member of Zounds ever to make a career out of music. He wrote and arranged songs for the Prodigy, did the horn arrangements on the Amy Winehouse album and has lent his talents to many other well known artists.

Later I was joined by Protag, who single handedly ran the Bradford 1in12 anarchist club for years and remains dear to all who knew him. He and Laurence are no longer with us.

Paul O’Donnell and Paul Gilbert were with me the longest and are truly remarkable musicians, I love them both immensely. We travelled the world together playing and taking it in turns to have nervous breakdowns. It was the best time. Recently Dominic Perez Silva (the best dressed man in alternative rock) and Joe Davin (the most well-loved man in alternative rock) have been a joy to play with, as has the super talented Carl Philip Louis who has really helped me out of a jam. Thanks also to Mike who runs this page which has been very helpful. But all things must pass. So the last London gig is coming up, the last Rebellion and the last Scottish gig. The final performance will be at Colchester Steve's Means To An End festival at the 1in12. Steve has been a great friend and helped me through some weird and difficult gigs. I’ll still be performing, just not with Zounds.

Never say never; always say ‘without love in the dream it will never come true’. It’s been a gas man………

Steve Lake