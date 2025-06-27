Dave Hause announces new album, shares “Enough Hope”

Dave Hause has announced a new album. It is called …And The Mermaid and will be out on September 26. The album was recorded at Rain City Recorders in Vancouver, BC by Jesse Gander and features ten new tracks. On this record Dave’s band, the Mermaid, is made up of Tim Hause, Luke Preston, Mark Masefield, and Kevin Conroy. A new song has been released called “Enough Hope”. Dave Hause will be touring Europe as part of the ’Common Thread’ Tour in October and will be touring the US and Ontario with Bouncing Souls this winter. Check out the song and tracklist below.