US revokes visas for Bob Vylan after Glastonbury performance

Last Saturday, Hip Hop / Punk group Bob Vylan performed at the massive Glastonbury Fest. During the performance, Pascal Robinson-Foster, who performs under the name Bobby Vylan, led a chant of "death, death to the IDF [Israel Defense Forces]," in reference to the current Israel-Palestine conflict. The group also stated: " "From the river to the sea, Palestine must be, will be, inshallah, it will be free." According to some people, that phrase is often taken in Israel as a call for Israel's destruction. However, many Palestinians, and supporters of Palestine, dispute that characterization.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said in a post on twitter on Monday: "The @StateDept has revoked the US visas for the members of the Bob Vylan band in light of their hateful tirade at Glastonbury, including leading the crowd in death chants. Foreigners who glorify violence and hatred are not welcome visitors to our country."

Bob Vylan had about 20 USA shows scheduled for August, but those will now likely be canceled.

Meanwhile, in the UK, a criminal investigation has initiated regarding the Bob Vylan performance and Kneecap's performance, which had similar comments. Avon and Somerset Police stated they had appointed a senior detective to investigate whether comments made by either act amounted to a criminal offence after reviewing footage. A statement added: "This has been recorded as a public order incident at this time while our enquiries are at an early stage." Recently, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh of Kneecap was charged with a terrorism offence for allegedly displaying the flag of proscribed terrorist organization Hezbollah at a gig. He has denied the charge.

Bobby Vylan released a video statement on social media on Monday, where he said politicians should be "utterly ashamed" about where their "allegiances lie. First it was Kneecap, now it's us two. Regardless of how it was said, calling for an end to the slaughter of innocents is never wrong. To civilians of Israel, understand this anger is not directed at you, and don't let your government persuade you that a call against an army is a call against the people. To Keir, Kemi and the rest of you, I'll get you at a later date." He also posted an instagram statement, which you can READ BELOW.