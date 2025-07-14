JER has released a video for their new song “Capitalism Breeds Devastation”. The video was filmed by Rae Mystic and was edited by JER. The song is off their upcoming album Death of the Heart, which will be out on August 15 via Bad Time Records. JER will be touring Japan with Kill Lincoln in early October and will be playing some US shows with Omnigone later that month. They released their debut album BOTHERED/UNBOTHERED in 2022. Check out the video below.