JER has released a video for their new song “Capitalism Breeds Devastation”. The video was filmed by Rae Mystic and was edited by JER. The song is off their upcoming album Death of the Heart, which will be out on August 15 via Bad Time Records. JER will be touring Japan with Kill Lincoln in early October and will be playing some US shows with Omnigone later that month. They released their debut album BOTHERED/UNBOTHERED in 2022. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryNavel Gazing for July 13, 2025
Next StoryPolaris Music Prize announces 2025 Short List
JER: “Capitalism Breeds Devastation”
Omnigone announce southwestern shows
Kill Lincoln to tour Japan
JER announces new album, shares "The Way You Tune It Out" video
Dillinger Four, Jeff Rosenstock, The Get Up Kids, more to play FEST 2025
The Bouncing Souls announce tour dates (US and ON)
Camp Punksylvania add final band to 2025 lineup
Dillinger Four, Scowl, THICK, more added to Camp Punksylvania 2025
Bad Religion, Dropkick Murphys, Circle Jerks, Catbite, more to play Punk In The Park Denver 2025
Big D and the Kids Table, The Abruptors, Kill Lincoln, more to play Buffalo Ska Fest 2025