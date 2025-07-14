Agriculture to release new album, share “Bodhidharma” video

by Em Moore
Agriculture have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Spiritual Sound and will be out on October 3. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bodhidharma” which features footage from Jaque Rabie’s Yokoji: Life at an American Zen Center and was edited by Jimmy Whispers. Agriculture released their album Living Is Easy in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.
The Spiritual Sound Tracklist
My Garden
Flea
Micah (5:15am)
The Weight
Serenity
The Spiritual Sound
Dan’s Love Song
Bodhidharma
Hallelujah
The Reply