Agriculture to release new album, share “Bodhidharma” video

Agriculture
by

Agriculture have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Spiritual Sound and will be out on October 3. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bodhidharma” which features footage from Jaque Rabie’s Yokoji: Life at an American Zen Center and was edited by Jimmy Whispers. Agriculture released their album Living Is Easy in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.

The Spiritual Sound Tracklist

My Garden

Flea

Micah (5:15am)

The Weight

Serenity

The Spiritual Sound

Dan’s Love Song

Bodhidharma

Hallelujah

The Reply