Agriculture to release new album, share “Bodhidharma” video

9 hours ago by Em Moore

Agriculture have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called The Spiritual Sound and will be out on October 3. The band has also released a video for their new song “Bodhidharma” which features footage from Jaque Rabie’s Yokoji: Life at an American Zen Center and was edited by Jimmy Whispers. Agriculture released their album Living Is Easy in 2024. Check out the video and tracklist below.