5 hours ago by Em Moore

Freezing Cold have released a new song. It is called “Eclipse” and features guitar by Marissa Paternoster of Screaming Females and Noun. The song is off their upcoming album Treasure Pool which will be out on August 1 via Don Giovanni Records. Freezing Cold will be touring the US starting later this month and released their EP Stuck on Hold/Drawn to Scale in 2021. Check out the song below.