Dear Landlord to release 'Singles And Outtakes 2007-2012'

Dear Landlord will release a new compilation on Friday. It's called Singles and Outtakes 2007-2012. The comp feature songs from their Chinese Telephones split, their Off With Their Heads split, the “Heartbroken Handshakes” single, the Dopamines split, and the compilation album The Thing That Ate Larry Livermore. It also has some unreleased demos. Dear Landlord's sole LP, Dream Homes came out on 2009 and this new collection represents much of the rest of the work they did outside of that LP.