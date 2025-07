, Posted by 4 hours ago Contributed by desertburst92 , Posted by John Gentile

Dear Landlord offered a brief update regarding their activities. The band has been on hiatus for some time, but recently announced the release of a singles/rarities compilation. This week, they also stated that they have regained the rights to their only LP, and plan to re-release it. They also stated that they are working on new music, but did not state concrete plans for recording or release. You can see their post below.