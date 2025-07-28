Street Eaters announce new album, share “Tempers” video

Oakland-based post-punks Street Eaters have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Opaque and will be out on September 5 via Dirt Cult Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Tempers” which was filmed by Krista Wright and edited by Theo Garvey. Street Eaters released their EP Simple Distractions in 2021 and released their album The Envoy in 2017. Check out the video and tracklist below.