Pacing: “Things we bought tickets for” (ft. Career Woman)

Pacing has released a video for “Things we bought tickets for” which features Career Woman. The video is made up of behind-the-scenes footage of the recording of the track which was recorded at District Recording in San Jose. Studio cats Frida and Ankle get special shoutouts. The song is off Pacing’s album Pl*net F*tness which is out everywhere now via Asian Man Records. We talked to Katie about the album last week and you can read that interview right here. Pacing will be touring the US supporting AJJ in August. Check out the video below.