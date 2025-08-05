AFI to release new album, share “Behind The Clock” video

by Em Moore
AFI have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Silver Bleeds The Black Sun… and will be out on October 3 via Run For Cover Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Behind The Clock” which was directed by Gilbert Trejo. AFI will be touring the US this fall and released their album Bodies in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Silver Bleeds The Black Sun… Tracklist
1. The Bird of Prey
2. Behind the Clock
3. Holy Visions
4. Blasphemy & Excess
5. Spear of Truth
6. Ash Speck in a Green Eye
7. VOIDWARD, I BEND BACK
8. Marguerite
9. A World Unmade
10. Noneunderground