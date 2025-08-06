Ho99o9 announce new album, share video for “Incline” (ft. Nova Twins, Pink Siifu, and Yung Skrrt)

Ho99o9 have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Tomorrow We Escape and it will be out on September 9. The duo has also released a video for their new song “Incline” which features Nova Twins, Pink Siifu, and Yung Skrrt. The video was directed and edited by Tyler Bradbury. Ho99o9 released a handful of songs in 2024 including their cover of “New Noise” by Refused (which appeared on The Shape Of Punk To Come Obliterated) and released their album Ho99o9 presents Territory: Turf Talk, Vol. II. Check out the video and tracklist below.