Creeper to release new album, share “Blood Magick (It's A Ritual)” video

Creeper have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Sanguivore II: Mistress of Death and will be out on October 31 via Spinefarm Records. It is a follow-up to their 2023 album Sanguivore. The band has also released a video for their new song “Blood Magick (It’s A Ritual)”which was directed by Harry Steel. Check out the video and tracklist below.