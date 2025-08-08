My Chemical Romance to receive Key to the City of Belleville this weekend

My Chemical Romance are currently on the North American leg of their ’Long Live the Black Parade' tour and they will be receiving the Key to the City of Belleville, New Jersey (their hometown) this weekend (August 9) at their show at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The mayor of Belleville, Michael Melham will be presenting the Key and released a statement which reads,



“My Chemical Romance’s music is deeply rooted in Belleville, but it has gone on to touch the lives millions of people in every corner of the world. As they return to play a massive concert just a few miles from where it all began, I am excited to honor them on the behalf of Belleville.”

According to Asbury Park Press, Melham will go on stage when the band plays “Welcome to the Black Parade” to present the Key. Each member will get their own key before the show. My Chemical Romance will be touring South America and South East Asia in 2026.