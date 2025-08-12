Militarie Gun to release new album, share “B A D I D E A” video

Militarie Gun have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called God Save The Gun and will be out on October 17 via Loma Vista. The band has also released a video for their new song “B A D I D E A” which was directed by Ian Shelton. Militarie Gun will be touring the US starting next month and released their album Life Under The Gun in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.