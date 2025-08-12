Dollar Signs announce final shows

Dollar Signs have announced their final shows. The three-show run will take place in December at the Milestone Club in Charlotte, North Carolina. Each night will see them joined by different bands and playing songs from different eras of the band.

On night one (December 11), they will be celebrating their 2015 album Yikes, their 2017 EP Life is Ruff, and their 2014 album Death of the Party with Andy the Doorbum, Saintlogic, and Alexa Jenson joining them. Night two (December 12), will find them paying tribute to their 2018 album This Will Haunt Me and their 2021 album Hearts of Gold with Micheal Cera Palin, The Eradicator, and Late Bloomer. On the final night (December 13), they will be playing “anything we want until we can’t” and will be joined by Peach Rings, Te’Jani, and Bad Idols. Tickets for these shows go on sale on August 15.

Dollar Signs announced that they would be disbanding after 16 years together at the end of 2025 earlier this year. Their most recent (and final) album is 2023’s Legend Tripping. Check out the dates below.