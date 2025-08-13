The Dirty Nil have announced Western Canada tour dates for November. The tour will begin on November 19 in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan and will wrap up on November 30 in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Chastity will be joining them on all dates. The Dirty Nil will be touring Eastern Canada in September, touring Europe with Spanish Love Songs in October, and touring the US Midwest in early November. They released their album The Lash earlier this year. Check out the dates below.