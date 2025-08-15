Alien Boy announces fall US tour

Alien Boy has announced tour dates for this fall. Empath will be joining them on the majority of dates excepting their September 11 and 12 shows. The tour will begin on September 11 in Seattle, Washington, and will wrap up on October 20 in Chicago, Illinois. Alien Boy released their album You Wanna Fade? earlier this year. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
09/11Seattle, WAChop Suey (no Empath)
 09/12Portland, ORPDX Pop Now! (no Empath) 
10/11Providence, RILost Bag
 10/12Medford, MADeep Cuts
 10/13New York, NYBaby’s All Right 
10/14Philly, PAOrtlieb’s 
10/15Pittsburgh, PABottlerocket
 10/16Hamtramck, MISanctuary
 10/17Lakewood, OHMahall’s 
10/19Milwaukee, WAFalcon Hall 
10/20Chicago, ILSubterranean