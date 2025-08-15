Alien Boy has announced tour dates for this fall. Empath will be joining them on the majority of dates excepting their September 11 and 12 shows. The tour will begin on September 11 in Seattle, Washington, and will wrap up on October 20 in Chicago, Illinois. Alien Boy released their album You Wanna Fade? earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|09/11
|Seattle, WA
|Chop Suey (no Empath)
|09/12
|Portland, OR
|PDX Pop Now! (no Empath)
|10/11
|Providence, RI
|Lost Bag
|10/12
|Medford, MA
|Deep Cuts
|10/13
|New York, NY
|Baby’s All Right
|10/14
|Philly, PA
|Ortlieb’s
|10/15
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Bottlerocket
|10/16
|Hamtramck, MI
|Sanctuary
|10/17
|Lakewood, OH
|Mahall’s
|10/19
|Milwaukee, WA
|Falcon Hall
|10/20
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean