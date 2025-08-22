Check out the new track by DFMK!

Today, we are PSYCHED to debut the new track by Tijuana's DFMK!

"Mi Rutina" is high power punk. It's got the sprint of the adverts, the hammering buzz guitar of Jay Reatard, and straight up ripping solos. Oh yeah, there is also a slamming breakdown. This track KICKS.

Speaking to Punknews, vocalist Cap said: "The song’s lyrics deal with emotional withdrawal, and an introspection on human connections, feelings of being misunderstood, and a desire for isolation, all while trying to overcome my self-loathing and accepting myself without the approval of the outside world. Part of the lyrics were written during Covid, in which I was dealing with some depression, as the entire world was, during this time." Bassist Fernando added, ""Rutina is a fun upbeat song, with lyrics about our daily routine and how the repetition of each day begins to bring us down and isolates us within our mind and body. I feel Jorge did a great job in portraying what we all were going through during Covid and its effect on our body and mind."

That's off Playa Nuclear (Nuclear Beach) is out October 17 via the mighty LATERNATIVE TENTACLES! You can pre-order this bad boy right here and check out the new tune below right now!