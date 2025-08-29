Listen to two new tracks by Pulley and Fire Sale!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of two new songs by Pulley and Fire Sale! The tracks are called “Torn Apart By Time” and “Call of the Void” and are off the bands’ upcoming split EP, Split Personality. Speaking about “Torn Apart By Time”, Pulley said,



”As life passes by, there are always distractions. Keep the commitment to how things started out and have the perseverance to stand with longevity. Make time to sit back and listen to the music.”

Speaking about “Call of the Void”, Fire Sale had this to say,



”It’s about acting on an intrusive thought—whether it’s driving into a light pole or ‘stumbling’ off a cliff in Cudahy.”

Split Personality will be out everywhere on September 5 via Negative Progression Records. Listen to “Torn Apart By Time” and “Call of the Void” below!