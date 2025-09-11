Armor For Sleep to release new album, share “Breathe Again” video

by Em Moore
Armor For Sleep have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called There Is No Memory and will be out on November 7 via Equal Vision Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Breathe Again” which was directed by Dylan Hryciuk. Armor For Sleep will be touring the US with Senses Fail and Story of the Year starting in November and released their album The Rain Museum in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
There Is No Memory Tracklist
The Outer Ring
Breathe Again
In Another Dream
I’d Set Fire
Maybe The Sky Will Break
What A Beautiful World
A Sky Full of Black Holes
Ice On The Lake
Always Daylight
Last Days
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Nov. 17
|Atlanta, GA
|The Eastern
|Nov. 18
|Raleigh, NC
|The Ritz
|Nov. 19
|Baltimore, MD
|Nevermore Hall
|Nov. 21
|Philadelphia, PA
|Franklin Music Hall
|Nov. 22
|New York, NY
|Palladium Times Square
|Nov. 23
|Boston, MA
|Roadrunner
|Nov. 24
|Buffalo, NY
|Buffalo Riverworks
|Nov. 25
|Detroit, MI
|St Andrews Hall
|Nov. 29
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Roxian Theatre
|Nov. 30
|Cincinnati, OH
|Bogarts
|Dec. 02
|Milwaukee, WI
|The Rave
|Dec. 03
|Minneapolis, MN
|The Fillmore
|Dec. 05
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|Dec. 06
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|Dec. 07
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Rockwell at The Complex
|Dec. 09
|Seattle, WA
|Showbox SoDo
|Dec. 10
|Portland, OR
|Revolution
|Dec. 12
|Anaheim, CA
|House of Blues
|Dec. 13
|Riverside, CA
|Riverside Municipal Auditorium