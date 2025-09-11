Armor For Sleep to release new album, share “Breathe Again” video

Armor For Sleep have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called There Is No Memory and will be out on November 7 via Equal Vision Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Breathe Again” which was directed by Dylan Hryciuk. Armor For Sleep will be touring the US with Senses Fail and Story of the Year starting in November and released their album The Rain Museum in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.