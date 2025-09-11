Armor For Sleep to release new album, share “Breathe Again” video

Armor For Sleep
by

Armor For Sleep have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called There Is No Memory and will be out on November 7 via Equal Vision Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Breathe Again” which was directed by Dylan Hryciuk. Armor For Sleep will be touring the US with Senses Fail and Story of the Year starting in November and released their album The Rain Museum in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

There Is No Memory Tracklist

The Outer Ring

Breathe Again

In Another Dream

I’d Set Fire

Maybe The Sky Will Break

What A Beautiful World

A Sky Full of Black Holes

Ice On The Lake

Always Daylight

Last Days

DateCityVenue
Nov. 17Atlanta, GAThe Eastern
Nov. 18Raleigh, NCThe Ritz
Nov. 19Baltimore, MDNevermore Hall
Nov. 21Philadelphia, PAFranklin Music Hall
Nov. 22New York, NYPalladium Times Square
Nov. 23Boston, MARoadrunner
Nov. 24Buffalo, NYBuffalo Riverworks
Nov. 25Detroit, MISt Andrews Hall
Nov. 29Pittsburgh, PARoxian Theatre
Nov. 30Cincinnati, OHBogarts
Dec. 02Milwaukee, WIThe Rave
Dec. 03Minneapolis, MNThe Fillmore
Dec. 05Denver, COSummit
Dec. 06Denver, COSummit
Dec. 07Salt Lake City, UTRockwell at The Complex
Dec. 09Seattle, WAShowbox SoDo
Dec. 10Portland, ORRevolution
Dec. 12Anaheim, CAHouse of Blues
Dec. 13Riverside, CARiverside Municipal Auditorium