Ramones, Bad Brains, Billy Idol, Ween, Alice Cooper, David Jo, English Beat on RSD Black Friday List
by John Gentile
Record Store Day - Black Friday is November 28, 2025. This year, the list of exclusive records includes a live Ramones album, a B-52s picture disc, a Bad Brains live album, and Alice Cooper live album from the Welcome to my nightmare tour wherein Alice's backing band was borrowed from Lou Reed, a Devo Christmas single, an English Beat bbc record, a Billy Idol single, a david Johansen reissue, a Madness hits set, a Motorhead live album from '87, a Ween reissue, and a lot more. You can see the list here.