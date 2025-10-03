Alexisonfire announce covers EP, share Tragically Hip cover

Alexisonfire have announced that they will be releasing a new covers EP. It is called Copies of Old Masters Volume 1 and will be out on November 7 via Dine Alone Records. The band covers four Canadian classics on the EP: “Neighbourhood Villain” by Doughboys, “Cuz” by Shallow North Dakota, “Fully Completely” by The Tragically Hip, and “Misogyny” by Rusty. The band has released their Hip cover as the lead single. Alexisonfire released their live album Born and Raised 2022, St. Catharines, ON in 2024 and released their album Otherness in 2022. Check out the cover below.