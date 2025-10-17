Ace Frehley, original guitarist of KISS, has passed away

Ace Frehley, original lead guitarist of KISS, has passed away. He was 74 years old. A few weeks ago, he fell in his studio which resulted in a brain bleed. He was hospitalized and placed on life support. He passed away on October 16. His family released a statement which reads,



"We are completely devastated and heartbroken. In his last moments, we were fortunate enough to have been able to surround him with loving, caring, peaceful words, thoughts, prayers and intentions as he left this earth. We cherish all of his finest memories, his laughter, and celebrate his strengths and kindness that he bestowed upon others. The magnitude of his passing is of epic proportions, and beyond comprehension. Reflecting on all of his incredible life achievements, Ace’s memory will continue to live on forever!"

Along with being one of the original members of KISS (along with Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley) Ace Frehley also designed their logo. He adopted the Spaceman or Space Ace persona on stage and played with the band until 1982. He then reunited with the band in 1996 and left again in 2002. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with the band in 2014 and joined them for a performance in 2018.

Ace Frehley also formed a band called Frehley's Comet (which released two albums and one EP) and had a solo career, with his 1978 self-titled debut album achieving platinum status. His most recent solo album was 10, 000 Volts which was released in 2024. He was working on a new album called Origins Vol. 3 before he died and was set to tour the US this fall. Those dates were cancelled on October 6. We send our condolences to Ace Frehley’s family, friends, and fans.