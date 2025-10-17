Glitterer announce new album, share “Stainless Steel” video, to tour North America

Glitterer have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called erer and will be out on November 21 via Purple Circle Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Stainless Steel” which was directed, produced, and edited by their drummer Robin Zeijlon. Glitterer will be touring the North America this winter with Graham Hunt and Prize Horse joining them on all dates. The tour begins on February 4 in Richmond, Virginia and wraps up on March 13 in Baltimore, Maryland. The band will also be playing Coachella in Indio, California on April 12 and 19. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.
erer Tracklist
Somebody
Stainless Steel
Until
Remind Me
Not Forever
Who Owns This Mountain?
Incremental
Victory Lap
New Mattress
Self Sufficient Bliss for All Eternity
|Date
|City
|Venue
|2/4
|Richmond, VA
|Cobra Cabana
|2/5
|Raleigh, NC
|Kings
|2/6
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade (Purgatory)
|2/7
|Hattiesburg, MS
|Fat Cat
|2/9
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Upstairs
|2/10
|Dallas, TX
|Club Dada
|2/11
|McCallen, TX
|The Gremlin
|2/12
|Austin, TX
|29th Street Ballroom
|2/13
|San Antonio, TX
|Paper Tiger
|2/15
|Tucson, AZ
|Club Congress
|2/16
|Phoenix, AZ
|Valley Bar
|2/18
|Las Vegas, NV
|American Legion Post 8
|2/19
|Reno, NV
|Holland Project
|2/20
|Sacramento, CA
|Cafe Colonial
|2/21
|San Francisco, CA
|Cafe du Nord
|2/23
|Seattle, WA
|Black Lodge
|2/24
|Portland, OR
|Polaris Hall
|2/26
|Cheyenne, WY
|Thrash Zone
|2/27
|Denver, CO
|Marquis
|2/28
|Omaha, NE
|American Legion Post 1
|3/2
|Minneapolis, MN
|7th Street Entry
|3/3
|Milwaukee, WI
|Cactus Club
|3/4
|Chicago, IL
|Subterranean
|3/5
|Detroit, MI
|Edgemen
|3/6
|Columbus, OH
|Dirty Dungarees
|3/7
|Toronto, ON
|Hard Luck
|3/8
|Ottawa, ON
|Rainbow Bistro
|3/9
|Montreal, QC
|Toscadura
|3/11
|New York City, NY
|Bowery Ballroom
|3/12
|Philadelphia, PA
|First Unitarian Church
|3/13
|Baltimore, MD
|Ottobar
|4/12
|Indio, CA
|Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
|4/19
|Indio, CA
|Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival