Glitterer announce new album, share “Stainless Steel” video, to tour North America

Glitterer
by

Glitterer have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called erer and will be out on November 21 via Purple Circle Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Stainless Steel” which was directed, produced, and edited by their drummer Robin Zeijlon. Glitterer will be touring the North America this winter with Graham Hunt and Prize Horse joining them on all dates. The tour begins on February 4 in Richmond, Virginia and wraps up on March 13 in Baltimore, Maryland. The band will also be playing Coachella in Indio, California on April 12 and 19. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

erer Tracklist

Somebody

Stainless Steel

Until

Remind Me

Not Forever

Who Owns This Mountain?

Incremental

Victory Lap

New Mattress

Self Sufficient Bliss for All Eternity

DateCityVenue
2/4Richmond, VACobra Cabana
2/5Raleigh, NCKings
2/6Atlanta, GAMasquerade (Purgatory)
2/7Hattiesburg, MSFat Cat
2/9Houston, TXWhite Oak Upstairs
2/10Dallas, TXClub Dada
2/11McCallen, TXThe Gremlin
2/12Austin, TX29th Street Ballroom
2/13San Antonio, TXPaper Tiger
2/15Tucson, AZClub Congress
2/16Phoenix, AZValley Bar
2/18Las Vegas, NVAmerican Legion Post 8
2/19Reno, NVHolland Project
2/20Sacramento, CACafe Colonial
2/21San Francisco, CACafe du Nord
2/23Seattle, WABlack Lodge
2/24Portland, ORPolaris Hall
2/26Cheyenne, WYThrash Zone
2/27Denver, COMarquis
2/28Omaha, NEAmerican Legion Post 1
3/2Minneapolis, MN7th Street Entry
3/3Milwaukee, WICactus Club
3/4Chicago, ILSubterranean
3/5Detroit, MIEdgemen
3/6Columbus, OHDirty Dungarees
3/7Toronto, ONHard Luck
3/8Ottawa, ONRainbow Bistro
3/9Montreal, QCToscadura
3/11New York City, NYBowery Ballroom
3/12Philadelphia, PAFirst Unitarian Church
3/13Baltimore, MDOttobar
4/12Indio, CACoachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
4/19Indio, CACoachella Valley Music and Arts Festival