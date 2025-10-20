Alexisonfire cover “Misogyny” by Rusty

Alexisonfire have released their cover of “Misogyny” by Rusty. The song originally appeared on Rusty’s 1995 album Fluke. The cover is off Alexisonfire’s upcoming Can-con cover EP Copies of Old Masters Volume 1 which will be out on November 7. This follows their cover of Tragically Hip’s “Fully Completely” which was released earlier this month. Alexisonfire released their live album Born and Raised 2022, St. Catharines, ON in 2024 and released their album Otherness in 2022. Check out the cover below.