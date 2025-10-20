Listen to Bad Mary cover “Time Warp” from 'Rocky Horror'!

Today, we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new cover song by Bad Mary! Just in time for Halloween, the New York glam-infused punk rockers have recorded a cover of “Time Warp” from the iconic cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. The cover also celebrates the 50th anniversary of the movie which was originally released in 1975. Speaking about the cover, lead vocalist Amanda Mac said,



"I grew up doing theatre and always gravitated toward the weird rock musicals and rock operas, so Rocky Horror Picture Show was such an influence on me. I was going to a theater every week at midnight with my high school friends, covered in glitter, and it set the tone for everything I've tried to create since."

The cover will be out everywhere on October 21 and you can pre-save it right here. Bad Mary will be releasing more singles in the coming months and will be releasing an album in 2026. Listen to the cover below right now!