The Weak Days to release debut album, share “Magic 2: It's Gone”

The Weak Days
by

The Weak Days have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Magic’s Gone and will be out on November 18 via Late Again Records. The band has also released a new song called “Magic 2: It’s Gone”. The Weak Days released their EP The Fabric of Our Lives in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.

Magic’s Gone Tracklist

The Bard’s Tale of Two Stories

Once Upon a Time in Nowhere

What! A! Drag!

The Door

Just Like Magic

I Hope You Forget (Forgive) Me

Magic 2: It’s Gone

Into the Wild Unknown

Ego Death

Needed To Stay

Boss Battle Music

Death Duet

The Bard’s Lament (The Bard’s Tale…Reprise)