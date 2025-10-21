The Weak Days to release debut album, share “Magic 2: It's Gone”

by Em Moore
The Weak Days have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Magic’s Gone and will be out on November 18 via Late Again Records. The band has also released a new song called “Magic 2: It’s Gone”. The Weak Days released their EP The Fabric of Our Lives in 2020. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Magic’s Gone Tracklist
The Bard’s Tale of Two Stories
Once Upon a Time in Nowhere
What! A! Drag!
The Door
Just Like Magic
I Hope You Forget (Forgive) Me
Magic 2: It’s Gone
Into the Wild Unknown
Ego Death
Needed To Stay
Boss Battle Music
Death Duet
The Bard’s Lament (The Bard’s Tale…Reprise)