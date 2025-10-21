Glasgow-based artist Iona Zajac (who recently wrapped up a tour of North America as part of The Pogues) has released a video for her new song “Murder Mystery”. The video was directed by Zillah Rauter and was produced by Yasmin Robinow. The song is off her upcoming album Bang which will be out on November 21. Iona Zajac will be touring starting later this month and released her EP Find Her in the Grass in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.