Glasgow-based artist Iona Zajac (who recently wrapped up a tour of North America as part of The Pogues) has released a video for her new song “Murder Mystery”. The video was directed by Zillah Rauter and was produced by Yasmin Robinow. The song is off her upcoming album Bang which will be out on November 21. Iona Zajac will be touring starting later this month and released her EP Find Her in the Grass in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|Oct 29
|The Mac Downstairs for Belfast Int’l Arts Festival
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|w/ Lisa O’Neill
|Oct 30
|The Mac Downstairs for Belfast Int’l Arts Festival
|Belfast, Northern Ireland
|w/ Lisa O’Neill
|Nov 02
|Town Hall Theatre
|Galway, IE
|w/ Lisa O’Neill
|Nov 16
|The Louisiana
|Bristol, UK
|Co-headline w/ Robin Kester
|Nov 18
|The Castle Hotel
|Manchester, UK
|Co-headline w/ Robin Kester
|Nov 20
|The Attic
|Leeds, UK
|Co-headline w/ Robin Keste
|Nov 23
|Voodoo Rooms
|Edinburgh, Scotland
|Co-headline w/ Robin Kester
|Nov 24
|The Hug & Pints
|Glasgow, Scotland
|Co-headline w/ Robin Kester
|Nov 27
|The Social
|London, UK