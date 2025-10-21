Iona Zajac: “Murder Mystery”

Iona Zajac
Glasgow-based artist Iona Zajac (who recently wrapped up a tour of North America as part of The Pogues) has released a video for her new song “Murder Mystery”. The video was directed by Zillah Rauter and was produced by Yasmin Robinow. The song is off her upcoming album Bang which will be out on November 21. Iona Zajac will be touring starting later this month and released her EP Find Her in the Grass in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
Oct 29The Mac Downstairs for Belfast Int’l Arts FestivalBelfast, Northern Irelandw/ Lisa O’Neill 
Oct 30The Mac Downstairs for Belfast Int’l Arts FestivalBelfast, Northern Irelandw/ Lisa O’Neill 
Nov 02Town Hall TheatreGalway, IEw/ Lisa O’Neill 
Nov 16The LouisianaBristol, UKCo-headline w/ Robin Kester 
Nov 18The Castle HotelManchester, UKCo-headline w/ Robin Kester
 Nov 20The AtticLeeds, UKCo-headline w/ Robin Keste
 Nov 23Voodoo RoomsEdinburgh, ScotlandCo-headline w/ Robin Kester 
Nov 24The Hug & PintsGlasgow, ScotlandCo-headline w/ Robin Kester 
Nov 27The SocialLondon, UK