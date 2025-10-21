About two weeks ago, Spotify starting running ICE recruitment advertisements on its platform. According to various sources, the ICE ads reportedly offer a $50,000 signing bonus and began showing up for users on Spotify’s lower-tier pricing plans.. Thursday, along with a number of other bands have criticized Spotify for running these adds. You can see Thursday's statement below.

Similarly, a number of band shave left spotify recently including Xiu Xiu, King Gizzard, Hotline TNT, Massive Attack, Deerhoof, and Godpseed you black emperor.