SOAD, Deftones, Slayer, Scowl, Melvins, Ministry, AFI, Power Trip, more to play Sick New World Texas
by John Gentile
Sick New World, the one day mega-festival that features short sets by dozens of artists has announced a Texas installment. That's October 24, 2026 (just over a year from now) in Fort Worth Texas. Just about 50 bands play the one day event, including System of a Down, Deftones, Slayer celebrating Reign in Blood, Melvins, Ministry, Scowl, Power trip, Evanescence, Marilyn Manson, AFI, Ministry, and a whole bunch more. You can see the details below.