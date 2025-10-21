A Wilhelm Scream announce ‘Ruiner’ 20th anniversary shows (US)

A Wilhelm Scream have announced a handful of shows to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2005 album Ruiner. The band will be playing the album in full along with other songs. The shows will take place in December in Garwood, New Jersey, Baltimore, Maryland, and New Bedford, Massachusetts. A Wilhelm Scream released their album Lose Your Delusion in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
12/11Garwood, NJCrossroads
12/12Baltimore, MDThe Metro
12/13New Bedford, MAThe Vault