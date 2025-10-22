Mediocre have announced that they will be disbanding. The band announced this in an Instagram post which reads,



”Hi everybody. It’s with bittersweet sadness to share that we will be moving on from Mediocre and focusing on other creative endeavors at this time. We have appreciated all the support throughout the years and have truly loved sharing our music with you all. The Mediocre-verse will live on forever. Thank you for everything, we love you! - Keely, Piper & Jake “

Mediocre formed in 2016 and released two EPs - 2020’s Emotion Sickness and 2023’s To Know You’re Screwed -, a handful of singles, and one album, 2024’s Growth Eater. Check out the post in full below.