Angel Du$t to release new album, share “Cold 2 The Touch” video

Angel Du$t have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Cold 2 The Touch and will be out on February 13 via Run For Cover Records. The album has eleven tracks, including their previously released tracks “The Knife” and “The Beat”. The band has also released a video for the title track which was directed by Blaise Cepis. Angel Du$t released their album BRAND NEW SOUL in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.