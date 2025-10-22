Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Brooklyn-based punk rockers Shop Talk! The video is for their new song “Museum of Sex”. It was shot at the Red Carpet Inn in Bushwick and was directed by William Hart. The song was recorded by Jeff Berner at Studio G in Brooklyn, mixed by vocalist and guitarist Jon Garcia, and mastered by Carl Saff. It is off their upcoming 7-inch of the same name. This is also their first song to feature Angie Boylan (Sleater-Kinney, Marissa Paternoster Band) on drums. Speaking about the song, Jon Garcia said,



The title track recasts an NYC institution—the Museum of Sex—as a kind of glitchy psychic landscape, rather than a physical place… The narrator tries to understand the history of human sexuality, but is plagued by unreliable memories and ulterior motives.”

The Museum of Sex 7-inch will be out on November 14 and along with the title track, will feature a new song called “Gaslight”. You can pre-order the 7-inch right here. Shop Talk will be throwing a release party for their 7-inch on November 15 at TV Eye in Ridgewood, New York with Downtown Boys and Silly Zach. Watch the video below!