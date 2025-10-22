Ekko Astral have released a video for their new song “horseglue”. The video was directed by lead vocalist and guitarist Jael Holzman and John Lee (who also shot the video) and was edited by Jessica Dunn Rovinelli. The song is a standalone single and is available digitally now via Topshelf Records. Ekko Astral released their album pink balloons in 2024. Check out the video below.