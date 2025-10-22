Ekko Astral have released a video for their new song “horseglue”. The video was directed by lead vocalist and guitarist Jael Holzman and John Lee (who also shot the video) and was edited by Jessica Dunn Rovinelli. The song is a standalone single and is available digitally now via Topshelf Records. Ekko Astral released their album pink balloons in 2024. Check out the video below.
Previous StoryExclusive Videos: Watch the new video by Shop Talk!
Next StoryFestivals & Events: Dead To Me, Brendan Kelly, Dave Hause, Problem Patterns, more to play Manchester Punk Festival 2026
Ekko Astral: "horseglue"
Ekko Astral release "sticks and stones" video
Ekko Astral, Pinkshift, Home Is Where, Downtown Boys, more to play Liberation Weekend 2025
PUP release "Get Dumber" video ft. Jeff Rosenstock, announce co-headlining tour together (US)
Ekko Astral release “Pomegranate Tree" video