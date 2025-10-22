Contributed by desertburst92, Posted by Em Moore Festivals & Events
Manchester Punk Festival has announced its lineup for 2026. Dead To Me, Strike Anywhere (playing Change Is A Sound in full), Lightyear, Chewie (playing Marrowbone Lane in full), Dave Hause, Ignite, Brendan Kelly, Kill Lincoln, The Menstrual Cramps, Problem Patterns, Tiny Stills, Cheerbleederz, Dry Socket, Omnigone, Dead Bars, Fortitude Valley, Habak, Currls, Nathy SG, and Slash Fiction are among the bands to be announced. Manchester Punk Festival will take place April 3-5 across several venues in Manchester, including the Union, Gorilla, Yes, The Bread Shed, and Rebellion. Check out the lineup in full below.