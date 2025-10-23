Home Front have released a video for their new song “Eulogy”. The video was directed, filmed, and edited by Jay Lawrance. The song is off their upcoming album Watch It Die which will be out on November 14 via la Vida Es Un Mus Discos. Home Front released their album Games of Power in 2023 and will be supporting Cock Sparrer at their two final Los Angeles shows in November. Check out the video below.