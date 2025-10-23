Softcult release “She Said, He Said” video

Softcult have released a video for their new song “She Said, He Said”. The video was directed, produced, and written by Mercedes Arn-Horn. The song is off the band’s upcoming debut album When A Flower Doesn’t Grow which will be out January 30 via Easy Life Records. Softcult will be touring North America supporting Lights starting in February and released their EP Heaven in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.