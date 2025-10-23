Softcult release “She Said, He Said” video

Softcult have released a video for their new song “She Said, He Said”. The video was directed, produced, and written by Mercedes Arn-Horn. The song is off the band’s upcoming debut album When A Flower Doesn’t Grow which will be out January 30 via Easy Life Records. Softcult will be touring North America supporting Lights starting in February and released their EP Heaven in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenue
Feb 13Edmonton, ABMidway Music Hall
Feb 14Calgary, ABMacEwan Hall
Feb 18Seattle, WAThe Showbox
Feb 20San Francisco, CABimbo’s 365 Club
Feb 21Los Angeles, CAEl Rey Theatre
Feb 24Salt Lake City, UTMetro Music Hall
Feb 25Denver, COSummit
Feb 27Austin, TXEmpire Garage
Feb 28Houston, TXWhite Oak Music Hall
Mar 01Dallas, TXTrees
Mar 03Madison, WIMajestic Theatre
Mar 04St Paul, MNAmsterdam Bar & Hall
Mar 06Chicago, ILConcord Music Hall
Mar 07Detroit, MISt. Andrew’s Hall
Mar 08Pittsburgh, PAThunderbird Café & Music Hall
Mar 10Boston, MAParadise Rock Club
Mar 11Washington, DC9:30 Club
Mar 13New York, NYIrving Plaza
Mar 14Buffalo, NYTown Ballroom
Mar 17London, ONLondon Music Hall
Mar 18Ottawa, ONThe Bronson
Mar 19Quebec City, QCGrizzly Fuzz
Mar 20Montreal, QCLe Studio TD