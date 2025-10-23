Softcult release “She Said, He Said” video

by Em Moore
Softcult have released a video for their new song “She Said, He Said”. The video was directed, produced, and written by Mercedes Arn-Horn. The song is off the band’s upcoming debut album When A Flower Doesn’t Grow which will be out January 30 via Easy Life Records. Softcult will be touring North America supporting Lights starting in February and released their EP Heaven in 2024. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Feb 13
|Edmonton, AB
|Midway Music Hall
|Feb 14
|Calgary, AB
|MacEwan Hall
|Feb 18
|Seattle, WA
|The Showbox
|Feb 20
|San Francisco, CA
|Bimbo’s 365 Club
|Feb 21
|Los Angeles, CA
|El Rey Theatre
|Feb 24
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Metro Music Hall
|Feb 25
|Denver, CO
|Summit
|Feb 27
|Austin, TX
|Empire Garage
|Feb 28
|Houston, TX
|White Oak Music Hall
|Mar 01
|Dallas, TX
|Trees
|Mar 03
|Madison, WI
|Majestic Theatre
|Mar 04
|St Paul, MN
|Amsterdam Bar & Hall
|Mar 06
|Chicago, IL
|Concord Music Hall
|Mar 07
|Detroit, MI
|St. Andrew’s Hall
|Mar 08
|Pittsburgh, PA
|Thunderbird Café & Music Hall
|Mar 10
|Boston, MA
|Paradise Rock Club
|Mar 11
|Washington, DC
|9:30 Club
|Mar 13
|New York, NY
|Irving Plaza
|Mar 14
|Buffalo, NY
|Town Ballroom
|Mar 17
|London, ON
|London Music Hall
|Mar 18
|Ottawa, ON
|The Bronson
|Mar 19
|Quebec City, QC
|Grizzly Fuzz
|Mar 20
|Montreal, QC
|Le Studio TD