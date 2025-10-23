Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys launches anti-Trump campaign

Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys has joined with an organization called home of the Brave in order to alert people about Donald Trump's policies and actions. In addition, Casey is calling upon other punk musicians to be more outspoken about Trump. Home of the Brave ia a nonprofit founded by former Republicans with a focus on highlighting the negative impact of Trump’s actions. Casey will join the organization as a member of its advisory board. he has released a video summarizing his plan. You can see that below.