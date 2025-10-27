Damned to release covers album

The Damned will release a covers album. It's called Not Like Everybody Else and it's out January 23, via the band directly. The release is being billed as a tribute to founding guitar player Brian James. The record includes Dave Vanian on vocals, Captain Sensible on guitar, Paul Gray on bass, Monty Oxymoron on keys, and Rat scabies on drums (his first Damned album in about 40 years). You can see the tracklist below.