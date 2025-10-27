Damned to release covers album

The Damned will release a covers album. It's called Not Like Everybody Else and it's out January 23, via the band directly. The release is being billed as a tribute to founding guitar player Brian James. The record includes Dave Vanian on vocals, Captain Sensible on guitar, Paul Gray on bass, Monty Oxymoron on keys, and Rat scabies on drums (his first Damned album in about 40 years). You can see the tracklist below.
Tracklist.
There's A Ghost In My House (R. Dean Taylor)
Summer In The City (Joe Cocker)
Making Time (The Creation)
Gimme Danger (Iggy & The Stooges)
See Emily Play (Pink Floyd)
I'm Not Like Everybody Else (The Kinks)
Heart Full Of Soul (The Yardbirds)
You Must Be A Witch (The Lollipop Shoppe)
When I Was Young (The Animals)
The Last Time (The Rolling Stones)